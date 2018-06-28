Westminster Ranked High

The organization selected schools based on quality education at a reasonable price and Westminster College in Fulton ranks as one of Americas best, for the second year in a row.

Dongwi Dongwi just finished his freshman year at Westminster College. While rankings didn't play a role in his decision to attend the school, he says his college deserves the honor.

"Because already the school does a good job and the ratings is just something that's a by-product of that," Dongwi said.

And while many other colleges raise tuition year after year, Westminster did the opposite to attract more students. Tuition was about $16,000, but the school lowered tuition for new students to $12,300 in 2003. For the 2007-2008 school year, Westminster's tuition will be about $15,000. Other similar schools' tuition is expected to be more than $20,000.

"So then it's not a matter of money making the decision. It's a matter of the student deciding what college is the best choice for me," Dean of Enrollment Services Patrick Kirby said.

The school's competitive tuition isn't the only draw. The Coulter Science Center, which opened in 2005, means undergrads have access to top-notch research labs.

The Princeton Review selected America's best value colleges based on academics, tuition, financial aid and student borrowing. Truman State University was also on the list.