Westminster Soccer Advances to NCAA Division III Sweet 16

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 17 2013 Nov 17, 2013 Sunday, November 17, 2013 7:05:36 PM CST November 17, 2013 in Sports
By: Phil Bergman, KOMU8 Sports

Saint Peter, Minn. - The Westminster men's soccer team defeated Gustavus Adolphus College 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Blue Jays advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. 

Junior Mitch Stewart scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute. The score was assited by sophomore Samuel Lopez.  

Freshman goaltender Raul Belman Romero also recorded his 4th shutout of the season in the win. 

The Blue Jays will face Loras College in the Sweet 16. A date and time have not been announced. 

 

