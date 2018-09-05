Westminster Soccer Teams to Host Children's Soccer Clinic

FULTON - The Westminster College men's and women's soccer teams will be hosting a free soccer clinic for children October 12.

Participants will get the opportunity to work with Westminster's players from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and play on the Westminster Soccer Fields. A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign a waiver prior to the clinic.

After the clinic, the women's and men's soccer team will face off against MacMurray College. The women's game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men's team will play at 4 p.m.

According to Westminster College Sports Information Director Alysha Hodge, kids at the clinic will have the opportunity to walk out with the players for introductions if parents contact the coach at least 20 minutes before game time.

For more information on the event, email Head Women's Soccer Coach Jen Dyson at Jen.Dyson@westminster-mo.edu