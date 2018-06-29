Westminster Soccer, Volleyball Results

FULTON - Westminster Volleyball and Men's Soccer were victorious on Tuesday against Fontbonne.

The Jay's Volleyball team overpowered Fontbonne 3-0 and Men's Soccer won 2-1 in overtime.

Westminster Women's Soccer lost 1-2 against Fontbonne.

All teams will return to play on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Soccer teams will be facing Spalding at home and the Volleyball team will face Eureka at home.