Westminster Softball Defeats Greenville

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Blue Jay Softball team split the doubleheader games with Greenville College Friday afternoon. The Greenville Panthers won game one 6-2, and the Blue Jays won game two 3-2. The Blue Jays are now 11-9overall and 8-4 in SLIAC play.

The Panthers had a walk-off double who later scored in the top of the first, giving them the 1-0 lead to start the first game. Junior Lori Jones led off for the Blue Jays with a single and moved around the bases. Junior Rai'an Harris grounded out to second base but grabbed the RBI as Jones scored and tied up the game. The next two innings were scoreless, but errors by the Blue Jays caused five runs in the top of the fourth.

Senior Morgan Shipley led off in the bottom of the sixth with a single. Claire Gibby came in to run for Shipley, and crossed the plate when Becca Rose was walked with bases loaded. A Panthers' double play ended the inning. The Blue Jays were not able to score in the seventh and lost 6-2.

The Blue Jays had nine hits and held the Panthers to four hits. Junior Brittany Lee went 3 for 3 from the plate. She was credited with the loss (5-3).

The rain started in the beginning of game two, but the teams played through it. The Panthers were able to score in the first inning off a wild pitch to give them an early lead. The Panthers scored again in the third, but the Blue Jays held them from scoring again. In the bottom of the sixth the Blue Jays were able to get two unearned runs, tying the game up. The Blue Jays grabbed three quick outs in the top of the seventh and had to score in the bottom to not go into extra innings.

With two outs, Shipley stepped to the plate and singled. Shipley was on second hen Lee came up to bat , and Lee cracked a fly ball to center field. The ball slipped in centerfielder's hand and Shipley was able to cross home plate, ending the game with a 3-2 Blue Jay win.

Freshman Shelby Meyer went 4 for 4 from the plate, leading the Blue Jays. Lee (6-3) was credited with the win.

The Blue Jays host Eureka College for a doubleheader Saturday at 1:00 p.m. The Blue Jays will be celebrating senior day before the first pitch.