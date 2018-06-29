Westminster Softball Drops Pair Against Fontbonne

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Softball team headed to St. Louis on Friday evening for a doubleheader against Fontbonne University after not seeing the field for over two weeks due to the poor weather. One could tell the Blue Jays had not seen the field in a while. They were short-gamed in both games, losing the first 10-2 and the second 14-0.

In game one, the Blue Jays were held to just five hits while the Fontbonne Griffins had eleven. The Blue Jays' two runs came in the second inning. Freshman Shelby Meyer cracked a double, scoring junior Rai'an Harris to put the first Blue Jay numbers on the board. Later in the inning, senior Talisha Washington scored on a wild pitch. The Blue Jays did not see another scoring opportunity in the game and fell 10-2. Junior Brittany Lee was credited with the game loss, allowing seven earned runs.

The Blue Jays were held to just three hits in game two and were never able to get a scoring opportunity. Junior Sarah Schneider was credited with the loss, pitching the first inning and allowing five earned runs.

The Blue Jays are now 4-2 in SLIAC play and 7-7 overall. Westminster is now ranked third in SLIAC play. Fontbonne is currently in first place with a perfect 12-0 record.

The Blue Jays will host MacMurray College for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m.