Westminster Tennis Teams Falls to Principia

ELSAH, IL -- The Westminster College men's tennis squad dropped its first dual match to a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent since 2008, falling 5-4 to Principia College Saturday. With the loss, the Blue Jays (8-8) should be the second seed at the April 20-21 SLIAC Championships at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis.

Westminster College junior Accashia Thomas recorded the lone win for the women in an 8-1 loss to defending St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women's tennis champion Principia College Saturday. The Blue Jays fall to 3-11 while Principia improves to 7-6.