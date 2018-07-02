Westminster Track and Field Shines in SLIAC

JACKSONVILLE, IL - The Westminster College men's and women's track and field teams competed in the True Blue Open Saturday in Jacksonville, IL, which also served as the SLIAC Invitational. SLIAC member times were ranked comparatively for conference finishes.

The men's team ranked 2nd in the SLIAC and 6th out of 24 teams overall. The women's team ranked 1st in the SLIAC and 7th out of 20 team overall. The Blue Jays had eight first place finishes in the SLIAC and one broken SLIAC record.

Freshman Jesse Edwards ran the 10,000-meter run in 33:36.13, placing first in the SLIAC and overall. He broke the SLIAC record and the Westminster modern day record.

Sophomore C.J. Vaughan placed first in the SLIAC, second overall, in the triple jump. He reset the Westminster modern day record jumping 13.12 meters. He also placed first in the SLIAC, 9th overall, in the long jump (5.98m). He placed second in the SLIAC, 10th overall, in the high jump. He replaced the modern day record, jumping 1.76 meters. He placed second in the SLIAC in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 1:00.05 and replacing the modern day record.

Junior Courtney Griswold finished second in the SLIAC, 7th overall, in the long jump, and she finished third in the SLIAC, ninth overall, in the triple jump. She set the modern day record in the triple jump, jumping 9.66 meters.

Two javelin throw modern day records were broken at the Open. Sophomore Danielle Smulczenski broke the women's record, throwing 30.00 meters and placing second in the SLIAC, fourth overall. Senior Gus Lyles broke the men's record, throwing 44.00 meters and placing third in the SLIAC, 11th overall.

Freshman Michelle Aiello placed first in the SLIAC, third overall, in the 10,000-meter run. She set the modern day record, finishing in 43:48.69.

Junior Matt Borst ran the 5,000-meter run in 15:48.36, placing first in the SLIAC and breaking the modern day record.

Senior Kaily Downe ran the 1500-meter run in 4:59.52, finishing first in the SLIAC and second overall.

Junior Sarah Ogar finished the 400-meter dash in 1:00.62, placing first in the SLIAC and fourth overall. The Westminster women's 4x400-meter relay team placed first in the SLIAC, fourth overall.

Sophomore Tanisha Terrell replaced her previous record for the 200-meter dash, finishing in 26.42 seconds, placing second in the SLIAC and sixth overall.

This is the first year since bringing back the Westminster Track & Field Program that the Women's team has won the SLIAC Invitational.