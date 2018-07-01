Westminster Women Slip in Final Two Minutes

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster Women's Soccer Team could not hold out in the last two minutes of the game, losing against Fontbonne 1-2. The loss brings the Blue Jays to 1-4 in the SLIAC.

With nine minutes left in the soccer match, the Blue Jays put the first point on the score board. Eileen Koppy kicked in her first goal of the season from LaTayisah Ousley in over the Fontbonne goalie's head.

A little over a minute later, the Griffins scored off a rebound from Westminster's goalie, Courtney Howe, tying the game at 1-1 with seven minutes left in the game. With less than two minutes left in the game, Fontbonne kicked in an unassisted goal to bring them up 2-1. The Blue Jays were not able to find the net again to tie the game back up.

Howe had seven saves this game.

The Blue Jays head to Greenville College Saturday to play their last remaining road game of the season at 4:00 pm.