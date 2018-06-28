Westminster Women Start Season Ranked Sixth in SLIAC Soccer Poll

FULTON, MO -- The Westminster College women's soccer squad is picked sixth in this year's St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Pre-Season Coaches' Poll. The Blue Jays, who tied for fifth at 3-5 last year and finished 3-13 overall, open the 2012 season this Saturday at the Rhodes Tournament in Memphis, Tennessee.



2012 SLIAC Women's Soccer

Pre-Season Coaches' Poll

1 - Principia (5)

2 - Webster U. (2)

3 - Greenville (1)

4 - Fontbonne U.

5 - Blackburn

6 - Westminster

7 - Spalding U.

8 - MacMurray

9 - Eureka