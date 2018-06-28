Westran Hornets 2011

The momentum had been building for some time. Coach Curtis Jasper knew that the Hornets were close with two great seasons in 2008-09. All it took was for a couple of breaks to go their way when it counted. Westran put it all together in 2010 and rode the wave of success all the way to the State Championships. There they fought hard all the way through regulation play and into overtime before falling 21-20 to a very talented Valle squad, which the Hornets had defeated earlier in the season. The Hornets had nothing to hang their heads about though and most in attendance would agree that this was probably the best game of the championship series, with both teams playing great football. After several seasons of getting close, Westran was able to make it to the Dome in what was the best season in school history. The Pigskin Preview certainly congratulates them on their great season. Classification: 1

Conference: Lewis and Clark

Head Coach: Curtis Jasper

Years at School: 4

Record at School: 31-16

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

Total Returning Lettermen: 10

2010 Overall Record: 14-1

2010 District Record: 3-0

2010 Playoff Record: 4-1 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.