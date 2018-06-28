Wet ground in St. Louis area is a factor in toppled trees

By: The Associated Press

BRENTWOOD (AP) - The wettest June on record in St. Louis has caused rivers to rise and saturate farmland. It's also a factor in an unexpected problem - toppling trees.

For trees already suffering from other problems, the extremely wet ground is allowing some, including old and tall trees, to tumble.

Arborist Tony Zebrowski told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a surprising number of tall trees fell in recent weeks, since the rains came.

St. Louis received a June record of 13.14 inches of rain, the second-wettest month since record-keeping began more than 140 years ago.

Karl Dreyer of the company Davey Tree said tree roots grow out like a pancake and not down deep into the ground, so wind can knock over a tree in saturated soil.