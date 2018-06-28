Wetlands restoration project in Webb City gets bids

WEBB CITY (AP) - Six companies have submitted bids for a $1.1 million wetlands restoration project in southwest Missouri.

Scott Hamilton, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says six companies submitted bids on the project, which involves 250 acres of land north of Webb City. The total number of acres involved in the restoration could eventually grow to 1,000.

A decision on the company selected could come in June.

The Joplin Globe reports the project is being managed by both the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Project money comes from $13 million Jasper County received in a damage settlement with ASARCO, a mining company that operated in the area. The restoration project and cleanup are intended to eliminate leftover heavy metals from area waterways.