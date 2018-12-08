What annual Memorial Day parade means to some

COLUMBIA - The 28th annual Salute to Veterans Memorial Day Parade has some remembering what this day means to them.

Richard Hardiman, Air Force Veteran, said that he comes back because there's history between many of the retired Veterans and is a good way to remain connected after so many years.

"Getting to come out and be apart of our country. Everybody that's here has served and you know, it's a long history of, you know, everybody serving and I'd just like to come out and be apart and share some memories I have with some of the veterans and some of the older veterans," Hardiman said."

Jennifer Ellison, who watched the parade, said it's important for people to remember what the veterans have done for us and continue to do so we can continue to live comfortably.

"Without our soldiers fighting for our freedom, we wouldn't have those freedoms. We would have to do what everybody else tells us to do and we couldn't just make our own choices and you know, live the way we want and where we want," Ellison said.

The parade had several local schools and marching bands, retired veterans from different wars and fire districts from Columbia.

Following the parade, the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights and the Canadian Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, landed on the soccer field at Columbia College before saluting in the ceremony.