What Consumers Should Know as Cosmetology Industry Expands

6 years 4 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, May 31 2012 May 31, 2012 Thursday, May 31, 2012 10:45:00 PM CDT May 31, 2012 in News
By: Alexandra Stone
loading

COLUMBIA - As other industries have slowed over the past several years, the cosmetology industry has grown close to 10 percent in the past two years.

As the number of salons, barber shops and licensed cosmetologists grow, the job of regulatory institutes becomes greater. So what should you as a consumer look out for before you make an appointment?

According to Rhonda Robb, Director of Esthetics at Cosmetology Concepts Institute, it's all about what you see when you walk in the front door. Robb says salons owners and employees need to "Walk the walk and talk the talk, so to speak."

Robb has worked in the cosmetology industry ever since she graduated high school, and has been teaching for decades. Her school enrolls 50 students maximum at a time, and she says the weak economy was a blessing in disguise for the industry. She says demand to get into cosmetology school tends to grow when the economy is down, because it is an easy industry to get into.

This trend can be seen in the overall industry growth. According to the Missouri Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, there are currently 14,990 salons and barbershops in Missouri. 

The Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners is entirely funded by payments from licensed individuals and companies in the state. Each salon or barber shop is inspected a minimum of one time per year- more if the board deems it necessary.

A list of active probations, suspensions and license revocations is available here. In the last list posted, four Mid-Missouri salons or individuals appeared on the list of license revocations- The Columbia Beauty Academy, Quang Ngoc Nguyen, Karon Rowe, and Muhsin Yasar.

According to Robb, consumers need to check the validity of their salon and its employees licenses.

"You need to look to see if they have a valid license, because that is an ongoing problem," Robb said.

And her husband and Cosmetology Concepts co-owner agrees.

"Consumers can do their research. There's enough out there with our Internet and on-line, you can find all kinds of good and bad places," Terry Robb said.

If you would like to search your own salon for consumer complaints, or fill out a from yourself, click here.

 

More News

Grid
List

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 80°
8pm 79°
9pm 77°
10pm 77°