CULVER CITY, Ca. - Jeopardy! is set to have two new hosts for the remaining calendar year.
The two new additions to the top rated quiz show will be Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings.
Starting Sept. 20, Bialik will host the show for several episodes through Nov. 5. Bialik served as guest host from May 31, 2021 - June 11, 2021.
After Nov. 5, Jennings and Bialik will alternate episodes through the end of the year.
The two hosts arrive after executive producer Mike Richards, who was brought in to be the host of Jeopardy! back in August, stepped down after only a week. Richards had been named in multiple discrimination lawsuits.
Bialik was originally set to join as Jeopardy!'s primetime and spinoff series host, including the upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship, which will premiere next year.
Jeopardy! airs at 4 p.m. on KOMU 8.