What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants

COLUMBIA - The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan has guidelines for all businesses planning to reopen on Monday, May 4, but it especially focuses on restaurants deciding to reopen their dining rooms.

The recovery plan states that "Social distancing requirements shall apply in all situations, including, but not limited to, when customers are standing in line or individuals are using shared indoor or outdoor spaces."

The plan said restaurants may offer dine-in services, but that they must stick to social distancing and other precautionary public health measures.

"Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart," the plan said. "Communal seating areas for parties that are not connected are prohibited. There can be no more than 10 people at a single table. The continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged."

One local restaurant, Sophia's, is planning to reopen their dining room on Monday. Co-owner Adam Dushoff said the idea is to put everyone's safety first when reopening to the public, but there is still some uncertainty.

"Is the variable cost of having enough staff to serve our customers going to increase our cost and therefore potentially our losses? Absolutely," Dushoff said. "We are in the same boat as everyone else. We have no idea what Monday is going to look like."

Some other restaurants in Columbia are choosing not to reopen dining rooms, however, even with the recovery plan guidelines.

Café Berlin and Jimmy's Family Steak House are choosing to continue offering only take-out or delivery services for safety reasons.

"For us, dine-in is not an option, at least for a couple weeks, to see how things play out," Jimmy's Family Steak House Cook Gus Aslanidis said. "For the safety of our staff and customers, it's best if we keep the dining room closed."

Gov. Mike Parson acknowledged that COVID-19 is still a threat in the state but is reopening the economy Monday. He said it comes from federal guidance, including President Donald Trump’s desire for states to get citizens working again.