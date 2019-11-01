What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case

COLUMBIA — Court documents revealed disturbing new details in the death of Darnell Gray, a 4-year-old who went missing in Jefferson City last year.

Gray was first reported missing Oct. 25, 2018. Multiple authorities, including the Jefferson City Police Department, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI assisted in the search for Gray. His body was found several days later in a concealed, wooded area.

An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt force and sharp force trauma. New court documents said his caregiver, Quatavia Givens, struck and smothered Gray.

Givens, who prosecutors originally charged with child abuse resulting in death, is now also charged with second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Second degree murder is a class A felony in Missouri, which is punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison.

Child abuse resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child are also both class A felonies, which means if Givens is sentenced for those charges, that time will be added onto the time for the murder charge.

Givens' next court date is scheduled for June 29, 2020. The trial is set to begin July 13. According to court records, the trial is scheduled to last seven days.