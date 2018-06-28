What's it Like to Report on a Feud?

If I had only known what I was getting myself into.

This story started as a potential Target 8 investigation. Some of Amber Green's neighbors called to complain, saying they thought there was animal abuse going on with her horses. So, we decided to give it a look, and I made a trip out to the property - about a month and half before the story would finally air.



My initial conversation with Bill Huddleston, and another neighbor who'd rather not be identified, went fairly well. It was much longer than most interviews I conduct, but Bill had a lot to say. It was clear he had tried just about everything to get something done about the horses, and I think his concern for their health was genuine.



There was a lot we talked about that didn't go into the story. Bill was considering suing Amber over unpaid water bills (they're in his name), they'd had a lot of incidents with each others dogs, etc. A lot of personal experiences with Amber would have caused a lot of tangents, and as I'd find out, there are two sides to every story.



It was clear this was a feud after talking to Bill, but once I talked to Amber over the phone for the first time, it was painstakingly clear. Every story Bill had told that may have put Amber in a bad light; Amber went ahead and spun to put Bill in the bad light. After the fact, I really have no way to know for sure which one is right, except to try to find a neutral party.



Cue the Callaway County Sheriff's Department. Bill had mentioned they had intervened many times, so I filed a sunshine request to obtain all the documents of those incidents. I was halfway surprised to find a 30-document long fax from the department, and when I read through them, it was almost humorous. You can read through them yourself through a link on this story. (Hint: one of the most extensive reports is on 04/03/2006)



I also needed to find out a few details about the story from the actual property owner - Bill owned his land - but Amber was renting. Their information at first helped, and a call to them gave an interesting twist later on in the story.



However, we still hadn't found any real answer as to whether the horses were really being abused or neglected. So, we decided to consult an expert at the University of Missouri-Columbia. I brought pictures to Dr. Nat Messer, who decided to avoid making any official statements on the story. However, by comparing the body types of the horses to those of what are considered unhealthy or starving, it was clear the horses would not be able to be examined without permission, or seized by any entity, public or private. Also, the fact that 9 horses were on only 3 1/2 acres seemed to concern the neighbors, but Dr. Messer said that was a fairly normal amount of space, provided they were fed well (they may not be able to graze on that area of land). As far as Bill's references to longs spells of time the horses went without food and water, that would also need to be proven - likely by a third-party source over a long period of time, which was not possible at this point.