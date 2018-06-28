What's it Like to Report on a Feud?

1 decade 1 year 3 months ago Wednesday, March 28 2007 Mar 28, 2007 Wednesday, March 28, 2007 12:15:07 PM CDT March 28, 2007 in News

If I had only known what I was getting myself into.

This story started as a potential Target 8 investigation. Some of Amber Green's neighbors called to complain, saying they thought there was animal abuse going on with her horses. So, we decided to give it a look, and I made a trip out to the property - about a month and half before the story would finally air.
 
My initial conversation with Bill Huddleston, and another neighbor who'd rather not be identified, went fairly well. It was much longer than most interviews I conduct, but Bill had a lot to say. It was clear he had tried just about everything to get something done about the horses, and I think his concern for their health was genuine.
 
There was a lot we talked about that didn't go into the story. Bill was considering suing Amber over unpaid water bills (they're in his name), they'd had a lot of incidents with each others dogs, etc. A lot of personal experiences with Amber would have caused a lot of tangents, and as I'd find out, there are two sides to every story.
 
It was clear this was a feud after talking to Bill, but once I talked to Amber over the phone for the first time, it was painstakingly clear. Every story Bill had told that may have put Amber in a bad light; Amber went ahead and spun to put Bill in the bad light. After the fact, I really have no way to know for sure which one is right, except to try to find a neutral party.
 
Cue the Callaway County Sheriff's Department. Bill had mentioned they had intervened many times, so I filed a sunshine request to obtain all the documents of those incidents. I was halfway surprised to find a 30-document long fax from the department, and when I read through them, it was almost humorous. You can read through them yourself through a link on this story. (Hint: one of the most extensive reports is on 04/03/2006)
 
I also needed to find out a few details about the story from the actual property owner - Bill owned his land - but Amber was renting. Their information at first helped, and a call to them gave an interesting twist later on in the story.
 
However, we still hadn't found any real answer as to whether the horses were really being abused or neglected. So, we decided to consult an expert at the University of Missouri-Columbia. I brought pictures to Dr. Nat Messer, who decided to avoid making any official statements on the story. However, by comparing the body types of the horses to those of what are considered unhealthy or starving, it was clear the horses would not be able to be examined without permission, or seized by any entity, public or private. Also, the fact that 9 horses were on only 3 1/2 acres seemed to concern the neighbors, but Dr. Messer said that was a fairly normal amount of space, provided they were fed well (they may not be able to graze on that area of land). As far as Bill's references to longs spells of time the horses went without food and water, that would also need to be proven - likely by a third-party source over a long period of time, which was not possible at this point.

The only aspect of the story that seemed like it may get to the point of a need for enforcement was the fencing of the horses. Many of the reports had to do with the horses getting out and wandering through the neighborhood, and Amber had been verbally warned by the Sheriff's Department to keep them pinned up (06/18/2006). Our expert also thought this was a very important issue, and Bill even said he looked up state statutes to see how often horses needed to break out of their pen before it was considered neglect. This could be an even bigger issue down the line, if a horse managed to make their way to a highway a few miles away - or any busy intersection where there could be an accident. But, we didn't feel there was enough there at this point for a story.
 
It was here we realized this wouldn't be a Target 8 investigation. We had two options: scrap the story, or tell the story about the feud we'd found out in Callaway. As you know, we chose the latter.
 
The Sheriff's Department didn't want to get involved with the story. The deputy who seemed to have spent the most time on the case had no further comments beyond his reports, and the Sheriff didn't return calls over a two and half week span (mind you, he was out sick for one of those weeks). I learned a lot about people I'd never met in person. One of those people was Amber Green.
 
I never met Amber, but I talked to her many times over the phone for the story. She considered going on-camera for quite some time, but obviously never did. She was very helpful with the story, but also wasn't too happy with the fact that it was going to air. I think it took away from the story to not have her on camera, but what can you do?
 
One of the funniest things that happened to me while working on this story was a couple of weeks after I first talked to Bill. I'd been up late working the night before, and was awoken around 9:00 by a call from Bill: "Well, I just wanted to let you know the horses were out front, eating their own feces."
 
I never thought I'd be on-call for horses eating poop. But I was. I got up, drove to the station, and took the gravel road out to Jo Lane within a half hour of Bill's call. Mind you, I don't know for sure whether they're actually eating feces, but the video from that day is most of what you see in the story, and you can make your own call. I did see them dig out some pieces of hay from the muck, if that helps any.
 
Later, through my conversations with Amber and her landowner, I found out she was going to be ordered to move some of the horses. The owner says she had 5 horses when she moved in, and that was pushing it at the time. So 9 was out of the question. In her contract, she had a clause regarding "commercial animals" on the property. The owner had a problem with a past tenant who bred dogs, so he includes this clause in his contracts, just in case. As he said, he was tired of other tenants in the neighborhood (and reporters) calling about this, and wanted to get it over with.
 
I've learned a whole lot about this little mess between these two people, and it's been very interesting to see how it all plays out. It's been a good test of my ability to decipher through different stories, as well as a test of patience. There were many times I was ready to be done with it - I usually only work on stories for a few hours, and rarely more than a week. So a month and a half is unheard of. I had to re-record the voice in my story, because my producer said I sounded "too bored, like I was tired of the story." Imagine that.
 
In the end, I think it turned out to be a fairly interesting story, especially because of how many higher-ups had been dragged into the mix. Any phone calls I made to Callaway County officials would require two or three details about the story, and they knew exactly who I was talking about. Bill had talked to just about everyone he could think of, but nothing ever really happened.
 
So, after almost daily conversations with sources for the story, and multiple car washes after trips down the gravel road, the story was finished. I hope you found it interesting, or at least got a smile out of the deal. Thanks for watching.

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 96°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°