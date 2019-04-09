What to expect from President Trump's tax plan

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 Monday, February 12, 2018 5:48:00 PM CST February 12, 2018 in News
By: Lauren Magarino, KOMU 8 News Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Two nearly identical American taxpayers could have different returns because of the new tax plan President Donald J. Trump signed into effect December 2017.

“It's not a serve one serve all tax change. It's going to apply to each individual return on an each individual basis,” tax planner Jeff Krieger said.

One factor that helps determine a taxpayer’s return are dependents. Krieger said returns can vary from dependents being under 17 or in college. A taxpayer’s home mortgage will also affect their return.

Although the plan varies from individual to individual, it gives both taxpayers and tax planners more time to prepare. Previous tax acts gave accountants only 10 days.

“I told you to buy blue shoes all along and then on December 22 I told you, you can't buy blues shoes. You have to buy red shoes,” Krieger said. “We just wasted 11 and a half months of tax planning. We had 10 days to correct ourselves. That's not good for anyone.”

Now tax planners have a year to advise their clients.   

“Accountants like me are kind of jumping up and down right now,” Krieger said.

He also said families that make less than $150,000 would potentially benefit from the plan. Families that make $175,000 and up would potentially experience negative effects.

Krieger read through the tax plan and came up with this list of significant changes:  

  • Deducting business employee expenses using your own car, house, tools etc. is not allowed.

  • There is a ten thousand dollar cap for state and local taxes, which includes personal real estate taxes.

  • The marriage penalty is virtually eliminated.

  • Capital gains taxes experience very little change.

  • Deducting moving expenses is not allowed.

  • The standard deduction doubles, but personal exemptions are eliminated.

  • Mortgage interests, charitable contributions and medical expenses are all changing.

These changes expire in seven years.


More News

Grid
List

Prosecutor drops, refiles charges in Miller County murder case
Prosecutor drops, refiles charges in Miller County murder case
COLUMBIA - Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey filed a new case against a Chicago man accused in a tri-state drug... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 12:13:57 PM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Axe throwing right on target as fun, stress-busting hobby
Axe throwing right on target as fun, stress-busting hobby
COLUMBIA – A growing number of people are choosing to hurl axes at wooden targets as a way to have... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell
Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man awaiting trial for the shooting deaths of five people, including one mid-Missouri man , was... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 10:29:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting
Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting
COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff deputies received reports of a drive by shooting early Tuesday morning. The deputies... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 10:06:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs
Cole County man arrested for making and exploding bombs
COLE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Monday after he allegedly made and exploded bombs at his home. According... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 9:45:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety
Columbia leaders meet to discuss roadway safety
COLUMBIA - Tonight at 6 p.m. Columbia's Youth Advisory Council will meet to discuss the Vision Zero Pledge Program. ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:09:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students
Josh Hawley accuses Yale of targeting religious students
CAPITOL HILL - According to a press release from Sen. Josh Hawley's office, Hawley sent letters to Attorney General Bill... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 Tuesday, April 09, 2019 7:03:00 AM CDT April 09, 2019 in News

Local women business owners to come together for networking event
Local women business owners to come together for networking event
COLUMBIA – Local female business owners will come together to spread their knowledge and support of their industries. KOPN... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 9:47:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Number of Columbia pothole repairs up 16% after extreme winter
Number of Columbia pothole repairs up 16% after extreme winter
COLUMBIA - After a winter with extreme temperature swings, the Public Works is spending more money than ever to repair... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Mexico pipeline passes safety test, will reopen weeks after fire
Mexico pipeline passes safety test, will reopen weeks after fire
MEXICO - The Audrain County pipeline where a fire raged last month will soon be back in operation. "All... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 6:09:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools swears in new board members
Columbia Public Schools swears in new board members
COLUMBIA - The newest members of Columbia’s Public School Board were sworn in Monday night. Blake Willbougbhy and Della... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Social media posts about fight plans send police to Camdenton High School
Social media posts about fight plans send police to Camdenton High School
CAMDENTON - Camdenton police showed a heavy presence at the town's high school on Monday because of social media posts... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Airport closes for one week; will modify runway after complaints
Airport closes for one week; will modify runway after complaints
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport will close for a week starting Tuesday to make modifications to a runway that's been... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Truman Dam safety rating downgraded; could be unsafe for residents downstream
Truman Dam safety rating downgraded; could be unsafe for residents downstream
WARSAW - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) downgraded Truman Dam’s safety rating from a four to a two,... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Vaccination discrimination bill draws packed hearing at state capitol
Vaccination discrimination bill draws packed hearing at state capitol
JEFFERSON CITY – Discrimination was the topic at a committee hearing at the Missouri State Capitol Monday. A bill before... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Trump is removing US Secret Service director
Trump is removing US Secret Service director
(CNN) -- United States Secret Service director Randolph "Tex" Alles is being removed from his position, multiple administration officials tell... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 2:05:00 PM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

American Airlines says Columbia runway to close for a week
American Airlines says Columbia runway to close for a week
COLUMBIA - American Airlines flights will be canceled for a week because of emergency runway construction, the airline said in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 11:45:00 AM CDT April 08, 2019 in News

Group: Missouri charter schools miss out on revenue
Group: Missouri charter schools miss out on revenue
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's charter schools have missed out on millions of dollars in local funding over the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 08 2019 Apr 8, 2019 Monday, April 08, 2019 11:25:00 AM CDT April 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
2pm 70°
3pm 72°
4pm 73°
5pm 72°