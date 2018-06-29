What to Know Before Buying Toys This Season

COLUMBIA - Last year there were almost 200,000 toy-related injuries reported, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To keep your kids safe here are some tips before buying:

Check the label

Make sure it's age appropriate

Make sure it's flame resistant



Be careful when shopping online for toys. Online vendors are sometime less likely to pull recalled toys from their shelves.

Even if you buy a toy from the store it's still a good precaution to check to see if it's been recalled.

To check any products recall history, click here.