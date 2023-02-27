Storm Mode 2: Late night storms and wind
Wind Gusts up to 45 miles per hour could continue all the way through Monday evening.
The National Weather Service has put our entire viewing area under a wind advisory until Wednesday morning, the KOMU 8 weather team said they think wind gusts will be much lower by Tuesday morning.
COMO Trail Association cleans up city trails ahead of spring
As spring approaches, COMO Trail Association (COMOTA) is working to develop and maintain trails in preparation of an increase in runners and bikers.
The organization creates new trails, adds to existing trails, and cleans up sections of trails after prolonged use. On Sunday, the group dug bench cuts and made a path over a rocky drop in Rhett's Run, a mountain biking trail.
Black artists, entrepreneurs showcase work at a fashion event in Columbia
Local Black artists and entrepreneurs featured their work at a Resource Connection Expo & Walking Art Fashion Show Sunday.
Amani Poindexter, a senior at Battle High School, presented her Advanced Placement (AP) Art portfolio at the event. She said her work focuses on the unique struggles faced by Black people.
The event culminated with a fashion show, featuring items from the businesses at the event.
Missouri women's basketball falls to Florida in regular season closer
The Missouri Women's Basketball team lost 61-52 against the Florida Gators in its regular season finale. The Tigers finished the regular season 17-12 and 6-10 in conference play.
Before the game, the Tigers honored Haley Troup for senior night. Troup has been a part of the team for six seasons and has played 145 career games.
Keith Comfort trial facing further delay after 2006 arrest is brought to light
Keith Comfort’s trial will be delayed once again after new information regarding a 2006 arrest was brought to light.
Comfort, who is on trial for the murder of his wife Megan Shultz in 2006, was supposed to face court on Monday, however new court documents now say both sides will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss a new start time.
The documents state that an arrest made in 2006 prior to Shultz’s disappearance was previously unknown by both the defense and the prosecution until Saturday. Schultz was the one to be arrested.