Wheel Inn Could Be Wheeled Away

The Wheel Inn became famous for hamburgers topped with melted peanut butter soon after it opened in 1947. The so-called gooberburger made the small Sedalia restaurant a favorite of locals as it remained almost unchanged over the decades.

Loyal customer David Dick has eaten there for 40 years.

"Been coming here since I was a kid, you know," he recalled. "I think, originally, my grandfather and I came here and got a hamburger and sat out in the pickup after we'd sold some cattle on sale day."

But , a 2008 MoDOT project to widen traffic lanes at the intersection of U.S. highways 50 and 65 could drown out the sound of frying french fries, or even force The Wheel Inn to close.

"We are affecting some entrances into their property. The building will still be there. We are not buying the business," explained Jason Vanderfeltz, MoDOT project manager. "As of right now, it'll be up to the business owners as to how they want to function after the project is complete."

The owners said they will wait to see what the construction looks like before deciding whether to stay in business.