Wheels Were in Motion for Third Annual Pedaler's Jamboree

The 3rd Annual Pedaler's Jamboree kicked off at Shiloh Bar and Grill Saturday where bikers gathered for a meet and greet.



Participants travel on a 30-mile adventure on the Katy Trail from Columbia to Boonville. Cyclists have the opportunity to stop in towns along the way to experience live music and food. Bikers also have the chance to win prices along the path.



One organizer says he think this event will help to build friendships and build a strong biking community. Concerts took place Saturday in Huntsdale, Rocheport, Franklin and Boonville.