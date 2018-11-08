Where is KC Schools HR Director?

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The new human resources director for Kansas City schools has failed to show up for his job. Michael Ford was introduced to the public at a board meeting in May, but didn't come to work as expected more than a week ago. He's the fourth HR leader the district has hired, or planned to hire, since last fall. Ford came to Kansas City from the Cedar Hill Independent School District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He didn't return a phone message left at his Texas home. At least one board member blames Superintendent Anthony Amato's leadership style, but others said past administrations have also had trouble retaining the department head.