Where Pigs Fly Farm reopens after noncompliance issues

LINN - March 1 is National Pig Day and one local pig farm is wasting no time to celebrate. The Where Pigs Fly Farm & Pigs Aloft Museum is reopening with regular hours Friday.

But this opening almost didn't happen. After the Missouri Department of Agriculture inspected the farm last year they found 18 non-compliance issues. One of those issues dealt with the living arrangements for the farm’s cats and dogs.

Because the farm adopts these animals as a nonprofit, it falls under the Missouri Animal Care Facilities Act. To comply with the act, Where Pigs Fly has to cage their cats and dogs. The farm closed on December 9th of last year.

Owner Cindy Brenneke originally opened the farm in 2013. After it's hiatus, she said she is excited to reopen the farm. "I have a feeling we're going to be really busy. A lot of people are really anticipating us reopening."

Local businesses are excited for the reopening as well.

Cheryl Reinkeneyer, owner of Chop House Grille in Linn, said, "it has definitely benefited our business. Lots of people have come in from all over the place."

The exotic animals at the farm will no longer be available for public eye. Brenneke said she wants to make her farm a more educational experience. "We're going to be gathering information from the colleges...and we will be handing out that information here."

The Where Pigs Fly Farm is also a museum. It is home to over 40,000 unique, collectable pigs. It is the second largest collection of pigs in the world. Brenneke also rents out part of her home as an Airbnb so guests can see the pig collection. She said people have visited from as far as Hong Kong, India and Korea.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Brenneke said "the animals are very excited to see people again."