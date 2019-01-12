Whereabouts unknown for two Callaway County murder suspects

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a January 6 homicide.

Ruben Corales Cabrera, 33, and Emily Ricketts, 22, both of Indianapolis, IN, were charged with Murder in the First Degree by the county prosecutor's office on Friday. The charges stem from the murder of Lauro Garza-Perez in the 1500 block of Old Highway 40 near the Boone County line last Sunday.

Both suspects have ties to the Columbia area and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Cabrera or Ricketts should contact law enforcement immediately and not approach either subject. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Callaway County Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474 or callawaysheriff.org/crime-stoppers.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the murder and has been assisted by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Police Department, the Indianapolis, IN Police Department, and the United States Department of Homeland Security - Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]