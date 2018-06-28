Whimsical, bizarre images initially proposed for Royals logo

COLUMBIA - The shirts, caps and pennants seen around Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium Wednesday night might look considerably different had another design been selected for the Royals' original logo back in 1968.

The current logo hasn't strayed far from the one designed by Hallmark's Shannon Manning, with its royal blue shield resembling home plate, the four-pointed gold crown and the distinctive lettering for KC.



The Royals' management went to Hallmark, a Kansas City-based company, and suggested a friendly competition among its artists. There were just three specifications - the logo needed to include the colors blue and gold and feature a crown.

Below are some designs submitted by Hallmark's artists. Two feature steers, a shout out to the city's stockyards. Others included the trappings of royalty, such as a king-of-spades type figure or a regal, stylized lion.

First is Shannon Manning's winning design.

The two other finalists were Carl Wood, who played heavily with a diamond theme and Peter Smokoroski, who went for a simple graphic look.

The other logos, in order, were submitted by Bill Beck, Jim Krekovich, Dennis Hjemstad, Harry West, Ray Carson, Jim Smith, Paul Henneforth, Bill Tinker and Trudi Ludwig.