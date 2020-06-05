White Coats for Black Lives group of medical staff honors George Floyd

COLUMBIA- Medical professionals stood silently on the University of Missouri campus to fight racism Thursday evening.

The group stood, sat and knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds in their scrubs and white coats to remember the loss of George Floyd state that "white coats are for black lives."

This protest joins thousands of others as Americans around the country both morn and demand change as a result of the death of George Floyd

"We understand the importance of airway for survival. We understand the urgency when we hear those words 'I can't breathe'. Our nation at present is screaming out those words 'I can't breathe,' and we must stand up for action," group member Kristen Sohl said in a release to KOMU 8.