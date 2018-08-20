White House at Odds Over River Funding

Missouri Republican Kit Bond is among the lawmakers who are trying to overcome White House opposition to the Water Development Resources Act. Barge operators and farmers support the bill, while taxpayer and environmental groups oppose it. The House already has passed the $10 billion bill which contains money to expand locks on the upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers. President Bush's budget, which he announced this week, wants to keep the old locks.