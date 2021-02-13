Weather Alert

ILZ097-MOZ035-036-041-042-050-051-141430- /O.UPG.KLSX.WC.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-210216T0000Z/ /O.EXA.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T0000Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.210214T1200Z-210216T0000Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Montgomery MO-Pike IL-Pike MO- Ralls MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Mexico, and Pittsfield 826 PM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, be certain to dress properly, with several layers of light-weight, loose fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is covered. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$

