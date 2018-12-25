White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

14 hours 34 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 10:52:00 AM CST December 24, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a shutdown of one-fourth of the federal government entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight.

In fact, a top White House official warned the shutdown could stretch into January.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is also the budget director, said he was waiting to hear from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York about a counteroffer the White House presented Schumer over the weekend.

Mulvaney would only say the offer was between Trump's $5.7 billion request and $1.3 billion Democrats have offered.

"We moved off of the five and we hope they move up from their 1.3," Mulvaney said less than a day after a senior administration official insisted that Congress would have to cave into Trump's demand for the shutdown to end, highlighting Trump's unpredictable negotiating style.

Schumer's office said the parties remained "very far apart."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., argued for increased use of technology along the border instead of "some medieval wall." Asked whether he's willing to offer more money as long as it is not spent on a wall, Durbin responded: "Absolutely."

Trump blamed the Democrats for the stalemate on Monday, tweeting, "Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed!"

However, an AP Fact Check found that U.S. arrests on the Mexican border jumped 78 percent in November from a year earlier to the highest level in Trump's presidency. Increased arrests indicate that more people are trying to cross the border illegally.

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday after funding for numerous departments and agencies expired. The closure affects hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country and was expected to last at least through Thursday, when the House and Senate meet again.

Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas, respectively, are federal holidays, meaning the government would have been closed anyway. That means Wednesday is the first day the public could begin to feel the effects of lost government services, Mulvaney said.

He predicted the shutdown could go into January, when Democrats assume control of the House based on their midterm election gains.

"It's very possible that this shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress," Mulvaney said.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, countered: "If Director Mulvaney says the Trump Shutdown will last into the New Year, believe him, because it's their shutdown." Trump recently declared he'd be "proud" to shut down the government over border issues.

Democrats held firm Sunday in opposition to a wall, which Trump promised his political base he would build. Mulvaney said "the president's not going to not accept money for a border wall."

Trump tweeted Sunday, the shutdown's second day, that what's needed is "a good old fashioned WALL that works," not aerial drones or other measures that "are wonderful and lots of fun" but not the answer to address drugs, gangs, human trafficking and other criminal elements entering the country.

He put off plans to spend Christmas at his Florida estate and remained in Washington.

The routines of about 800,000 federal employees, meanwhile, were about to be disrupted.

More than half of those employees are deemed essential, such as U.S. Secret Service agents and Transportation Security Administration airport agents, must work without pay, though retroactive pay is expected. Another 380,000 were to be furloughed, meaning they will not report to work but would be paid later. Legislation ensuring that workers receive back pay was expected to clear Congress.

Trump had savored the prospect of a shutdown over the wall, saying he'd be "proud" to force one over an issue that was one of his biggest campaign promises. He had said he wouldn't blame Democrats for a shutdown but now blames them for not contributing to the 60 votes needed for such legislation to clear the closely divided Senate.

But Democrats aren't the only ones resisting Trump on the wall. Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, who is leaving Congress in January and has criticized Trump on other issues in the past, called the border-wall fight a "made-up fight so the president can look like he's fighting."

"This is something that is unnecessary. It's a spectacle. And, candidly, it's juvenile. The whole thing is juvenile," Corker said, arguing for measures that he said would secure the border better than a wall.

Democrats said they were open to proposals that don't include a wall, which Schumer said is costly and ineffective. They have offered to keep spending at existing levels of $1.3 billion for border fencing and other security.

Senators have approved a bipartisan deal to keep the government open into February and provide $1.3 billion for border security projects, but not the wall. But as Trump faced criticism from conservatives for "caving" on a campaign promise, he pushed the House to approve a package temporarily financing the government but also setting aside $5.7 billion for the border wall. That bill lacks the votes to pass the Senate.

The stalemate blocked money for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice.

The Pentagon and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services are among those that Congress has fully funded and will operate as usual.

Mulvaney appeared on "Fox News Sunday" and ABC's "This Week." Durbin spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press" and Corker was interviewed on "State of the Union" on CNN.

More News

Grid
List

TRACK SANTA: NORAD doesn't let shutdown stop its tradition
TRACK SANTA: NORAD doesn't let shutdown stop its tradition
COLUMBIA - Children of all ages can track Santa's progress this Christmas Eve. All it takes is a bit of... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

New cross country facility to host SEC championships
New cross country facility to host SEC championships
COLUMBIA - Construction is underway for a new cross country course at Gans Creek Creek Recreation Area, and even before... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Holts Summit woman offers hope to families of missing during the holidays
Holts Summit woman offers hope to families of missing during the holidays
HOLTS SUMMIT - They holidays can bring a rush of loss and grief to those with missing loved ones. A... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to 34 years in Sedalia trailer park killing
Man sentenced to 34 years in Sedalia trailer park killing
SEDALIA (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 2:35:05 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Stocks plunge again after Trump blasts Federal Reserve
Stocks plunge again after Trump blasts Federal Reserve
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have plunged again, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 653 points... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 2:23:30 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Warrenton residents hopeful for shopping center comeback
Warrenton residents hopeful for shopping center comeback
WARRENTON - The former Warrenton Outlet Center is in the middle of a makeover, starting with a new name -... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 1:34:00 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Colder weather benefiting some people who charge Birds
Colder weather benefiting some people who charge Birds
COLUMBIA - Luke Herring had never heard of Bird scooters when they landed in Columbia in August. "As soon... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 1:31:00 PM CST December 24, 2018 in News

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 10:52:00 AM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Experts ponder if 2018 ushered in creeping tech dystopia
Experts ponder if 2018 ushered in creeping tech dystopia
(AP) - We may remember 2018 as the year when technology's dystopian potential became... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, December 24 2018 Dec 24, 2018 Monday, December 24, 2018 10:47:31 AM CST December 24, 2018 in News

Troopers tweet "keep it up" with tips on I-70 murder case
Troopers tweet "keep it up" with tips on I-70 murder case
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted over the weekend asking the community to "keep it up" with tips... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 10:26:00 PM CST December 23, 2018 in News

Stabbing victim shows up at Casey's with life-threatening injuries
Stabbing victim shows up at Casey's with life-threatening injuries
COLUMBIA - Police found a 73-year-old man with several stab wound at the Casey's General Store on Rangeline Street Sunday.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 5:50:00 PM CST December 23, 2018 in News

Missouri has a high suicide rate, one group wants to raise awareness
Missouri has a high suicide rate, one group wants to raise awareness
OSAGE COUNTY - The average suicide rate in Osage County was three per year. In the spring, the county coroner... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 12:50:00 PM CST December 23, 2018 in News

Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri Attorney General's Office show Missourians requested 40,403 telephone numbers be added to the state... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 23, 2018 in News

Man arrested, police find storage unit full of cash, cocaine, meth, K2
Man arrested, police find storage unit full of cash, cocaine, meth, K2
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 Sunday, December 23, 2018 9:51:00 AM CST December 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 7:53:00 PM CST December 22, 2018 in Top Stories

Volunteers offer gift wrapping to benefit Relay for Life
Volunteers offer gift wrapping to benefit Relay for Life
COLUMBIA- Last minute shoppers can get their gifts wrapped Monday and help out a good cause. The Relay for... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 6:36:00 PM CST December 22, 2018 in News

Shutdown expected to drag into Christmas as standoff deepens
Shutdown expected to drag into Christmas as standoff deepens
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government was expected to remain partially shut down well into Christmas as... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 6:34:04 PM CST December 22, 2018 in News

"Hacky Sack guy" returns to Speakers Circle after setting world record
"Hacky Sack guy" returns to Speakers Circle after setting world record
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s most famous footbag player made an appearance at MU’s Speakers Circle Saturday — his first footbag session... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, December 22 2018 Dec 22, 2018 Saturday, December 22, 2018 5:12:00 PM CST December 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 40°
3am 40°
4am 39°
5am 39°