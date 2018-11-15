White Missourians 25 to 54 more likely to die from overdose
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses.
The report from the Missouri Hospital Association found 12,585 fatal overdoses in the state between 1999 and 2015, with the annual rate increasing 273 percent during that period. The rate of fatal overdoses for non-Hispanic white Missourians increased 294 percent, compared with 164 percent for nonwhites.
The report found that in 2015, whites ages 25 to 54 made up 41 percent of the state population and 59 percent of overdose deaths.
Report author Mat Reidhead told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that low levels of education and high poverty are factors in the high death rate.
