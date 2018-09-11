'White Only' sign headed for Missouri history museum

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A nearly century-old cast iron sign that drew multistate interest for its historical significance during U.S. segregation has a new home after it was removed from a thrift store's sales website.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the sign proclaiming "White Only" was taken down recently by the online sales site of St. Louis' Goodwill.

Missouri History Museum spokesman Everett Dietle said that site will consider the sign for a St. Louis civil rights exhibit slated for 2017.

Goodwill spokeswoman Stephanie Flynn said the Michigan-based Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia had expressed interest in the sign dating to 1929.

The Goodwill site is run like eBay, where several similar "White Only" signs were for sale along with other historic markers. The signs are categorized as "black Americana" and "vintage."