White River Named National Blueway

OZARK, Mo. - The White River, which cuts through southern Missouri and Arkansas, is America's second National Blueway.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/13lOgcF ) that the new National Blueways System is part of the America's Great Outdoors Initiative aimed at establishing a community-driven conservation and recreation agenda.

Several groups, including the Nature Conservancy and the Missouri Department of Conservation, nominated the White River for the designation. The White River was given the designation Wednesday.

The river flows for more than 700 miles from its headwaters in the Ozarks to its mouth at the Mississippi River.

A National Blueway includes the entire river as well as the river's watershed. The program does not establish a new protective status or regulations.

The 410-mile-long Connecticut River was the first river designated as a National Blueway.

