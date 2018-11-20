White River's Blueway Designation Prompts Backlash

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Amid a public backlash, several conservation groups and state agencies no longer want the White River to be part of a new federal program that recognizes conservation and recreation efforts along the nation's waterways.

The 700-plus-mile White River flows through southern Missouri and Arkansas.

One-time backers of naming it a National Blueway say concerns that the designation could lead to new regulations are unfounded. But they're still planning to send letters this coming week to the Department of the Interior asking that the designation be stripped. They say the designation has become too contentious and that there's little upside to keeping it.

The White River was the second to receive the designation; the Connecticut River was the first.