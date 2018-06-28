White Sox Beat Royals on Balk in 9th Inning

CHICAGO (AP) -- A.J. Pierzynski scored the winning run on a balk called on Aaron Crow in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 5-4 on Monday night after the Royals had tied it on a homer first ruled a triple in the top of the inning.

With the Royals trailing 4-3 in the ninth, Eric Hosmer led off with what appeared to be a homer off White Sox closer Sergio Santos. Second base umpire Alfonso Marquez signaled the ball was in play as Hosmer advanced to third. Royals manager Ned Yost contested

the call, and the umpire reviewed it. Moments after the review, Marquez signaled a homer.

Adam Dunn hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for Chicago.