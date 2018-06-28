White Sox rally for 2nd Sunday win against Royals

CHICAGO (AP) - Conor Gillaspie hit a two-run single in Chicago's five-run sixth inning, and the White Sox rallied to beat Kansas City 5-3 for their second win against the Royals on Sunday.

The day began with Avisail Garcia's two-out RBI single sending Chicago to a 3-2 victory in the resumption of a game suspended by rain on Friday night. Then an error on Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas helped the White Sox chase Edinson Volquez on the way to just their second win in six games this season against the Royals.

John Danks (1-2) pitched six innings of three-run ball while improving to 8-1 in 18 career starts against Kansas City. David Robertson (2-0) got three outs for his third save in three opportunities after he tossed a scoreless inning for the win in the suspended game.