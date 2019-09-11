White Sox win game one of series agianst Royals

CHICAGO - There were home runs abound in the White Sox 7-3 win over Kansas City on Tuesday.

Adalberto Mondesi started the slugging out for the Royals in the top of the first with a solo homer to right center. Chicago stormed back in the bottom of the first taking 4-1 with a grand slam from Eloy Jimenez.

Kansas City kept the offensive highlight reel going in the second inning with Alex Gordon and Ryan O'Hearn both hitting home runs to bring the Royals within one.

The White Sox answered right back again, restoring a two run advantage from yet another home run, this time by Adam Engal.

The game stagnated for a bit until the bottom of the seventh when a two run home run from Yoan Moncada extended the White Sox lead to 7-3.

On the mound Ivan Nova got the win for the White Sox, his 10th of the year. For the Royals Jakob Junis took his 13th loss of the season.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.