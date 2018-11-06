White Supremacists Flier Found In West Virginia

And the tabloid states it was published in the northeast Missouri town Kirksville. Police Chief Tim Stover says investigators are looking into the clandestine distribution of The Aryan Alternative. Donna Toney, president of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, says she saw copies of the tabloid at nearly every downtown business' door on Sunday morning. The tabloid was reportedly published by Alex Linder, who operates the Vanguard News Network and founded the White Freedom Party. He is a former member of the West Virginia-based National Alliance, according the Anti-Defamation League.