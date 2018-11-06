Whitson Has Strong Opening Day at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, KS -- The first day of competition has begun at the Kansas Relays for the Missouri Tigers with the start of the combined event competition. Competing in their first combined event competition of the outdoor season, the Tigers were greeted with sunny and pleasant conditions. A very young group of combined eventers, this is the first heptathlon/decathlon in a Tiger uniform for Morgan Whitson, Tim Gilman, and Ser Whitaker.

Whitson led the charge posting 3 personal bests in 4 events (100 meter hurdles, high jump, 200 meters). The highlight of the day was a significant breakthrough performance in the high jump, with Whitson leaping over 1.75 meters (5'8.75"). The mark is a personal best in the event for Whitson. Currently tied for 25th in the West Region in the high jump, the mark will put Whitson in a likely position to qualify for the Preliminary Round of the NCAA Championships.

"I was really proud of Morgan today and she really made it happen in the high jump," said Associate Head Coach Dan Lefever. "Primarily a high jumper in high school, she has a lot of experience and talent for the high jump and it certainly shined through today. I am thrilled for her."

Whitson ended with a day one total of 3136 and currently sits in 3rd place. Also competing for the Tigers in the heptathlon, Kelcy Vanarsdall finished day one in 5th place with 2762 points. Leading the competition after day on is Missouri Volunteer Coach Liz Roehrig with a score of 3511.

On the men's side Ser Whitaker and Tim Gilman currently sit in 7th and 8th in the decathlon with day one scores of 3177 and 3100, respectively. Bjorn Barrefors leads the men's field after day one with 3836 points.

Day two competition begins in Lawrence Thursday at 9:00am, with the women contesting the long jump, javelin and 800m while the men compete in the 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500 meters to complete the competition. Competition will also begin in the field and on the track Thursday as well, with Tigers in competition in the men's and women's hammer throw, women's 800 meters, 1,500 meters, and 5,000 meters. Missouri will also begin competition with day one of the Mt SAC Relays in Walnut, California, on Thursday night.