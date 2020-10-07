WHO: 10% of world's people may have been infected with virus

17 hours 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 7:34:29 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
By: Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday the agency’s “best estimates” indicate roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases — and warned of a difficult period ahead.

Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural areas, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.” He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.

“Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected,” Ryan said. He was flanked by his boss, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who minutes earlier led a moment of silence to honor victims, as well as a round of applause for the health workers who have strived to save them.

Ryan said southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase, while the situations in Africa and the Western Pacific were “rather more positive.” Overall, though, he said the world was “heading into a difficult period.”

“The disease continues to spread. It is on the rise in many parts of the world,” Ryan told attendees from governments who make up the executive board and provide much of the WHO’s funding. “Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus.”

The estimate — which would amount to more than 760 million people based on a current world population of about 7.6 billion — far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both the WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide. Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly undershoots the true figure.

Ryan did not elaborate on the estimate. Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said it was based on an average of antibody studies conducted around the world. She said the estimated 90 percent of people remaining without infection means the virus has “opportunity” to spread further “if we don’t take action to stop it” such as by contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health officials.

Tedros, during his remarks, said: “What we have learned in every region of the world is that with strong leadership, clear and comprehensive strategies, consistent communication, and engaged, empowered and enabled population, it’s never too late ... Every situation can be turned around — and hard-won gains can be easily lost.”

“The pandemic underlines the fundamental importance of investing in public health and primary health care,” said Tedros, wearing a stylish black, red and yellow mask. Tedros had not worn a mask during scores of COVID-19 press conferences he led at WHO headquarters this year.

The comments came during a special session of the executive board to consider the follow-up to its previous meeting, in May, that passed a resolution to look into the world’s — and WHO’s — response to the pandemic, among other things.

The two-day meeting is the first by the executive board since the Trump administration set off a one-year countdown this summer toward pulling the United States out of the WHO next July. President Donald Trump, who himself has been infected by COVID-19, has repeatedly accused the WHO of being too accepting of China’s explanations of its handling of the outbreak in Wuhan late last year.

On a far more conciliatory tone, Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir, the U.S. representative on the board, told the meeting by videoconference that the United States “looks forward to working together to defeat this pandemic and move our people and economics back to normalcy.”

Giroir also pressed WHO — albeit gently — to clear up its relationship with the Chinese government. He said a “key mandate” from the resolution in May was its call for a joint mission involving the WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the U.N.’s Food and Agricultural Organization to look into the animal origins of the virus and its transmission to humans.

A two-person advance team for that mission has visited China, but a fuller mission isn’t ready. Giroir said it was “critical” that WHO member states receive regular and timely updates about the mission and its “terms of reference” — an allusion to working guidelines that detail just how much access the mission’s members will have in China.

Chinese board member Zhang Yang, speaking by videoconference, said China has been “transparent and responsible” and has been fulfilling its responsibilities under the resolution. She said it had been communicating regularly with the WHO and keeping up its financial commitments to the U.N. agency.

Board member Clemens Auer of Austria lamented a “political weakening” of the WHO, citing the “potential withdrawal of a strong WHO member state” — an allusion to the U.S. He appealed for a “retreat session” for board members, saying it should be an “active” body — not a “ceremonial” one. U.S. representative Giroir expressed support for that idea.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's home on Saturday to celebrate his 100th birthday. The WWII... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 7:20:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
MISSOURI- A Miller County Health Center Facebook post noted the importance of people returning their call. Contact tracers report... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are urging the Missouri Supreme Court to strike down a ballot notarization... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:33:37 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is cracking down on protesters who violate University policies and guidelines. In an... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met for a special session Tuesday afternoon. CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
(CNN) -- Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 4:17:21 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
COLUMBIA - Some special education students have a hard time with online learning, but they're not alone. Their special... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
COLUMBIA- The Hickman vs. Rock Bridge football game originally scheduled for Friday October 16 has been delayed to Saturday October... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has ordered his negotiators to halt talks over a new stimulus package, after the two... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:41:33 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation awarded over $120,000 to Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
(CNN) -- The top U.S. general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center, along with Pastor James Gray and the members of Zeta Phi... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
COLUMBIA- A Missouri Lottery '$5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza' scratcher ticket was sold at Breaktime on Conley Road. The scratcher revealed... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:42:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
BOONE COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 59°
3am 59°
4am 58°
5am 57°