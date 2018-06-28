WHO Says Bird Flu Preventable

WHO said those measures range from large-scale distribution of anti-viral drugs to school closings. The agency's regional director told reporters in Indonesia strong measures could prevent hundreds of millions of human infections and millions of deaths, while failure could mean serious consequences for societies, economies and global health. An expert in Singapore predicted the deadly strain will reach the U.S., but not this year. Robert Webster of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., said infected birds smuggled into the U.S. are a bigger threat than migratory birds.