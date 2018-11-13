Whooping Cough Cases Raise Concerns

AP-MO--WhoopingCough 10-25 0126 AP-MO--Whooping Cough Whooping cough cases raise concerns CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- A rash of whooping cough cases in St. Louis County is prompting health officials to warn those with persistent coughs to be tested for the highly contagious illness. Seventy-four cases have been reported in the county, including six in Ballwin schools. Four of those cases were at one school, Woerther Elementary, all in a second-grade class. Students at the school have been vaccinated against whooping cough, but the St. Louis County Health Department says the vaccine's effectiveness weakens over time. The Rockwood School District is urging students to be careful and parents to keep an eye out for symptoms. (KTVI-TV) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-10-25-05 0900EDT