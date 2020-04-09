Why stores could start taking customers' temperatures

7 hours 40 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 8:48:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Stores are scrambling to protect their workers from coronavirus.

Some have begun taking employees' temperatures to keep sick workers home. But that doesn't keep employees safe from sick customers.

That's why a number of stores are considering taking customers' temperatures before they enter. Public health experts say it is a prudent step: Grocery stores are one of the few public spaces still open. Millions of Americans are visit them every day and come into close contact with stores' employees.

"If they decided to roll such a program to their workers, under the assumption that it would prevent infected individuals from being at their stores, I do not see a reason why that wouldn't be rolled out to customers as well," said Dr. Luciana Borio, former director for medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council under President Donald Trump and former acting chief scientist at the FDA. "Even a modest benefit can be of value when our public health options are so limited in the absence of diagnostic tests, capacity for large scale contact tracing or a vaccine."

Matthew Freeman, associate professor of environmental health and epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, said it "makes sense for businesses to take the temperatures of shoppers to protect employees and patrons, but what would be the response if someone did indeed have a fever? A plan of action is critical."

Only a few stores in the United States are taking customers' temperatures, including a chain in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

"To protect our customers, employees and community, we will begin screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at our entrances," said City Famers Market in Atlanta. Anyone with temperature of 100.4 or higher "will be discreetly informed by a trained member of our staff, and we will find an alternative for your shopping."

However, experts acknowledge this policy comes with its own challenges, including how to get groceries to shoppers with a fever and how to help them get care if they are sick.

Borio said it would be an "imperfect method" and cautioned that it has limitations, especially as some people may have the coronavirus but not exhibit any symptoms or fever, and people can take anti-fever medicine to pass through screenings.

John Logan, professor and director of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University, said it would be logistically challenging to implement.

"Checking the temperatures of shoppers would help protect both grocery workers and shoppers, but it's likely that not all shoppers would agree to this and it would require a major effort on the part of the chains when you consider the huge surge in numbers many of them are experiencing," he said.

Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart, told reporters last week that the government would have to direct the company to begin taking customers' temperatures.

"That obviously is a step into a whole realm of public policy privacy issues that would have to come with clear guidance from the government," he said. "That's not for us to solve, in my opinion."

Health screenings

Big retailers and grocers have been criticized by some workers and safety experts for being slow to take aggressive steps during the crisis. At least five grocery store workers have died from the coronavirus so far in the United States.

"They have been reluctant to take any actions, even if they make sense from a public health perspective, that risk scaring shoppers," Logan said. "For example, many chains were initially reluctant to allow employees to wear masks, but most have relented on this."

Companies have stepped up safety measures as the crisis has worsened, adopting measures such as plexiglass at cash registers, signs reminding customers of social distancing and one-way aisles to reduce crowded lanes.

Some are limiting the number of customers that can be in a store at a time. Grocery chains are also lobbying public officials to designate grocery store workers as emergency personnel, which would give them priority access to personal protective equipment like masks and tests for the virus.

Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, and grocery chain Bi-Lo have announced they will begin checking workers for fevers at stores and warehouses. Kroger said Monday that it started temperature checks in its distribution centers several weeks ago and is beginning to expand associate temperature checks to its stores. Walgreens will conduct temperature checks for employees at distribution centers and other facilities, but not all of its stores.

The Americans with Disabilities Act generally prohibits medical examinations. While measuring workers' temperature is generally considered to be a medical exam, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers may measure workers' temperature to protect against the "community spread" of the coronavirus.

Neither the Centers for Disease Controls or the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration have issued guidance to employers on whether they recommend screening employees' temperatures.

At Walmart, any employee with a temperature above 100 degrees is sent home to seek medical treatment, if necessary, but will be paid for showing up. Walmart is in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all its stores and warehouses, which could take up to three weeks. Walmart managers and team leaders who have gone through HIPAA training will take workers' temperatures, a spokesperson said.

At Amazon, including its Whole Foods stores, "anyone registering a temperature over the CDC-recommended 100.4F will be asked to return home and only come back to work after they've gone three days without a fever," the company said in a blog post last week.

The National Retail Federation, which represents the industry, did not say whether companies should take their customers' temperatures. It said companies "doing everything they can to keep their associates and customers safe."

Screening workers' temperatures is one of the most draconian policies companies have implemented. But experts say even this precaution is not stringent enough as the virus spreads and more workers get sick.

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: Governor Parson announces school closure order
BREAKING: Governor Parson announces school closure order
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the closure of public and charter schools for the rest of the academic... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers report no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Chad Michael Kennedy, 28, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal action, and unlawful use... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
JEFFERSON CITY - Food banks are starting to feel the affects of COVID-19 as Missourians are staying home. As... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
JEFFERSON CITY - Garrett Wiggans was hired as the new Head Coach for the girls basketball team at Helias Catholic... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UM System President discusses enrollment, layoffs and recovery
UM System President discusses enrollment, layoffs and recovery
COLUMBIA - In a virtual press conference on Thursday, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi took questions from reporters... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local business plans to add a pop of color to this dark time
Local business plans to add a pop of color to this dark time
ELDON - The Witt Family Fireworks business has been around since 1989 and is fully family owned and operated. But... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:40:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia preschool owner helping kids learn from home
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia preschool owner helping kids learn from home
COLUMBIA - As schools nationwide are adapting to remote learning, one Columbia preschool owner is doing the same. Michelle... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman died Wednesday after being in a motorcycle crash the night before. Candace A. Stevenson, 36,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivers boxed lunches to mid-Missouri ICU
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivers boxed lunches to mid-Missouri ICU
COLUMBIA - Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivered 30 free boxed lunches to Boone Hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday. Owner... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:53:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Pinnacles Youth Park closes due to 'too many people gathering in groups'
Pinnacles Youth Park closes due to 'too many people gathering in groups'
COLUMBIA - Pinnacles Youth Park closed its gates to the public on Tuesday due to concerns of group gatherings during... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Baking during a pandemic can help your mental health
Baking during a pandemic can help your mental health
(CNN) -- Jessica Corradini of Verona, Italy, has been baking bread -- mostly sourdough -- for a couple years. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:00:19 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Why stores could start taking customers' temperatures
Why stores could start taking customers' temperatures
(CNN) -- Stores are scrambling to protect their workers from coronavirus. Some have begun taking employees' temperatures to keep... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 8:48:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Keeping pets safe during COVID-19 outbreak
Keeping pets safe during COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing veterinarians to change their daily operations. Dr. Leah Cohn works at the... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:20:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
Missouri health chief seeks racial data on COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The head of the Missouri Health Department says he's directing medical professionals to provide racial... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 5:46:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Nearly 80% of hotel rooms in the US are empty, according to new data
Nearly 80% of hotel rooms in the US are empty, according to new data
(CNN) -- The hotel industry has taken a massive hit as people continue to abide by stay-at-home orders during the... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 Wednesday, April 08, 2020 10:50:00 PM CDT April 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
5pm 58°
6pm 56°
7pm 52°
8pm 47°