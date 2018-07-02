Wichita, Kan. Woman Dies, Man Injured in Stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a woman has died and a man suffered critical injuries in a stabbing at a store parking lot.

Wichita Police Lt. Chris Halloran says the man and woman were injured Thursday night in a fight with a third person.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman died.

Further details were not immediately released. Police say they are still looking for the third person and the weapon.