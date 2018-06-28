Wichita State Slips Past No. 72 Mizzou

WICHITA, KS -- The No. 72 Missouri tennis team suffered a close 4-3 loss at Wichita State Saturday afternoon in Wichita, Kansas. The Tigers got singles wins from junior Maria Christensen, sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann and freshman Alex Clark in the match.

The Shockers won the doubles point after claiming two of the three doubles matches. The duo of Christensen and junior Annemijn Koenen earned Mizzou's win, 8-2, over Wichita State's Satjaporn Mahajaroenkul and Delia Damaschin.

In singles action, Stuhlmann picked up a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Veronika Blaskova to put to tie the score at 1-1. The Shockers took a 3-1, when Lutfiana Budiharto defeated senior Nina Pantic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 and Lucia Kovalova beat senior Jamie Mera, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

The Tigers claimed the next two matches, with wins from Clark (6-1, 7-6) and Christensen (6-1, 6-3) to tie the match at 3-3. However the Shockers claimed the 4-3 victory when Mahajaroenkul defeated Koenen, 6-0, 7-5.

Mizzou returns to the court on Friday, February 17, against Illinois State at 5 P.M. in the team's Pink Out event. The squad also hosts Saint Louis on Sunday, February 19 at 1 P.M.