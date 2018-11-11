Widening Highway 63

North Central Missouri hopes this will boost economic development by providing an easier way to get around in the region. MoDOT says this project benefits the whole state.

"It makes the trip from Macon, Chillocothe, Shelbina, all those people that are going to Columbia, or to I-70, a much safer and faster trip," said Dan Niec with MoDOT.

The whole project costs $26.5 million. There are just two small parts left before 63 is four lanes from Kirksville to Jefferson city.