Wider Shoulders Being Added on Route 69 Near Lawson

LAWSON — The Missouri Department of Transportation is constructing four foot paved shoulders on Route 69 between the Clinton County Line and Route 92, requiring Route 69 to be reduced to one lane from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 9.

MoDOT stated in a press release that a flagging operation and pilot car will send traffic through the work zone. Motorists should expect delay as the work moves through the area. MoDOT asks motorists to slow down, be patient, buckle up and follow the signs.

In addition, crews will be replacing guardrail in various locations along this section of Route 69, according to MoDOT's press release.

All construction is weather permitting.

If you're interested in more information, feel free to visit MoDOT's website.