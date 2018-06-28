Widow sues Missouri museum over husband's death

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — The widow of a St. Louis County museum volunteer killed when a tire exploded while he worked to restore a vintage produce truck is suing the museum's association and her late husband's supervisor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Kathleen Heselbarth filed the lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis County over 73-year-old Eric Heselbarth's Feb. 23 death at the local Museum of Transportation.

Eric Heselbarth volunteered at the museum for a decade and was restoring a 1937 produce truck when a piece of truck tire that exploded as it was being inflated hit him in the head.

The lawsuit claims the museum didn't provide proper safety equipment, training or adequate warning about dangers associated with assembling the truck's wheels.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with the museum.